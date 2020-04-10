The following are area lunch menus for next week:
MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, onion roasted potatoes, green beans, fruit
Tuesday: Goulash, vegetable blend, warmed apples, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, cornbread, fruit
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Cook's choice
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Ham, sweet potato, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Ring bologna, boiled potatoes, cabbage and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Barbecued pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, fruit
Thursday: Cook's choice
Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears, whole grain bread
Saturday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, squash, fruit, whole grain bread