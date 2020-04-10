The following are area lunch menus for next week:

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, onion roasted potatoes, green beans, fruit

Tuesday: Goulash, vegetable blend, warmed apples, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, cornbread, fruit

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Cook's choice

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey  mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Ham, sweet potato, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Ring bologna, boiled potatoes, cabbage and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Barbecued pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, fruit

Thursday: Cook's choice

Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears, whole grain bread

Saturday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, squash, fruit, whole grain bread