The Relay for Life of Lake County has a different look this year. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will include a drive-thru luminaria ceremony and a silent auction held on Facebook.
"We're trying something different this year since we can't actually be together," said committee member Peg Roehrich.
The silent auction will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday and end at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Video clips on the organization's Facebook page -- Relay For Life of Lake County, SD -- will enable bidders to see what is in the donated baskets and to bid on those items.
On Saturday, around 5 p.m., luminary bags will be placed along the driveway in front of the livestock buildings at the Lake County 4-H grounds. The candles will be lit around 9 p.m. and a ceremony will be broadcast on KJAM.
"We're going to be talking to some survivors about their journey, and some of our members will talk about why the Relay for Life is important to them," Roehrich said. In addition, the names of those on the luminarias will be read.
Community members are invited to participate by driving through the 4-H grounds between 5-10:30 p.m. After the luminaria ceremony is broadcast, it will be put on repeating loop and broadcast from another FM frequency, according to Roehrich.
"We hope everybody comes out and drives through to help up remember and celebrate everyone who has battled cancer," she said.
Those who wish to purchase a luminary can do so at the KJAM building prior to Saturday. On Saturday, they will be available at the Lake County 4-H grounds after 5 p.m.
Donations will be accepted. Without the traditional event this year, fund-raising is limited to sponsorships and funds raised by a couple of teams who have traditionally supported the Lake County Relay for Life.