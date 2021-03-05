The Rutland school board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the school's media center.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and one from Superintendent Brian Brosnaham. High school business teacher Kathleen Trower and senior students will also address the board.
The following are listed among the discussion and action items: senior projects, adjustment to school COVID-19 policy, approve 2021-2022 school calendar, approve 2021-2022 contracts, approve certified teacher resignation, and approve the comprehensive plan for 2021-2022. Board members will also learn about a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 25 to discuss the ORR coop.
After holding the first reading of four school policies, the board will go into executive session for personnel, legal and negotiations. The next regular meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on April 12.