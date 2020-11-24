There's no place like home for the holidays -- and the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce is doing what it can to ensure people appreciate the blessing of home rather than chafe against taking measures to stay safe during the pandemic.
The Chamber is turning to local businesses to jumpstart the holiday for community members with the annual storefront decorating contest. The contest is a Madison tradition, one that is needed this year more than ever, according to Eric Hortness, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.
"For community spirit, community pride, especially this year, it would be awesome to see several of our stores participate and get the Christmas spirit going in the community," he said.
While all businesses are invited and encouraged to decorate, to be judged, businesses need to contact the Chamber by Dec. 11. Winners in four categories will receive $50 in Mad Money.
The theme this year is Christmas traditions.
"This year, we did a broad theme to open it up to everybody's imagination," Hortness said.
Entries will be judged and winners announced the week of Dec. 14. Businesses can win in one of four categories: best use of theme, community spirit, originality, and most humorous.
Virtual day with Santa will be held the weekend of Dec. 12-13. The Chamber is still consulting with Santa to see when he will be available. However, those hours will be available on Nov. 30, when registration opens.
Traditionally, children meet with Santa on the first Saturday in December when the Chamber hosts Madison's Magical Christmas, which also involves activities throughout the day for children and culminates in the evening with the community Christmas tree lighting. In considering options this year in light of both past events and CDC guidelines, the Chamber opted for a safer, more streamlined event.
"We certainly didn't want to cancel this event as long as we could do it safely and have the child talk with Santa," Hortness said.
Families will need to have access to a computer or smart device in order to speak with Santa this year. Beginning on Nov. 30, families can register online at the Chamber website. They will then be sent a link to use for their visit with Santa.
Initially, when they click on the link, they will go into a waiting room with other families.
"When it's their time to meet with Santa, they go from the waiting room to the room with Santa," Hortness explained. There, their conversation will be similar to a Zoom call.
By registering, families will signing up their children for door prizes. The Chamber will hold drawings as they do every year. This year, families will be contacted so arrangements can be made for prizes to be delivered or picked up.
Beginning on Nov. 30, they are offering four promotions to make shopping in Madison more attractive.
With the Mad Money Holiday Promotion, the Chamber will be giving $15 in Mad Money with each purchase of $100 in Mad Money. This offer is limited to $300 per customer and expires when $10,000 in Mad Money has been purchased.
"Last year we went through $10,000 in two days. The program does go pretty quickly," Hortness said.
This year, the Chamber office is closed due to the pandemic, but people can order Mad Money online or by calling. The office phone is forwarded to employee cell phones.
The Chamber is also bringing back a program that was popular earlier this year: Holiday Gift Cards for Good. Whereas Mad Money can be used anywhere, gift cards are purchased for specific businesses.
Gift cards are purchased through the Chamber at a 20% discount. Chamber employees pick up the gift cards from the businesses and ensure the buyers receive them. This program will expire when $50,000 in gift cards has been sold.
Hortness said this program benefits both those who purchase the gift cards and the local businesses.
"Number one, the people who buy the gift cards, their dollar goes further," he explained. "It also gets people into the businesses. If they have a $100 gift card, they might spend $150."
Hortness said more than 30 Madison-area businesses will be participating in the program, which resulted in $48,000 in sales in four weeks earlier this year.
"The first time, we really didn't know what to expect," he said. "It was amazing how quickly the orders started flying in."
The Chamber is also offering a gift idea that will continue to give throughout the year: the 2021 Madison coupon book. The books contain over 70 coupons worth more than $1,000 in savings from 40-plus businesses. The books cost $20 each.
"Last year, when we rolled them out in December, a lot of people were picking them up for stocking stuffers," Hortness said.
He said the program, which was new last year, proved to be popular. They printed 500 and sold all but 14. Businesses who participated have been pleased with the results.
"They were very happy with how many of their coupons got turned in and used," Hortness said.
Finally, for three consecutive weeks, area residents can enter a drawing to win $150 in Mad Money. Two will win weekly and a grand prize winner will be drawn at the end of three weeks. The grand prize winner will receive $500 in Mad Money, a Madison coupon book, 10 Blizzard coupons and two power banks.
To participate, community members save receipts which they will then place in envelopes available at businesses throughout Madison. The envelopes will be dropped off at designated locations.
"It's another shop local idea," Hortness said. "For every $100, you can enter once."
In planning activities for the holiday season, the Chamber's goal was to keep people safe while at the same time supporting local businesses.