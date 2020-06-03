Voters in the Madison Central School District re-elected Rob Honomichl of Madison to serve another three-year term on the school board and also elected Richard Avery of Madison to fill an open seat on the board.
Honomichl, an information systems instructor at Dakota State University, collected 1,053 votes in the four-candidate race. He and his wife Samantha Contarino are the proprietors of Sundog Coffee, a coffeehouse in downtown Madison.
Avery won his seat with 975 votes. Avery possesses more than 20 years of higher education teaching experience and is trained as a high school math teacher.
Eric Hortness of Madison received 940 votes. Hortness serves as executive director of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.
Robert Bergstrom of Madison, a technology coordinator and business and computer teacher for the Oldham-Ramona School District, received 388 votes.