The staff with the Madison Central School District announced by email on Thursday afternoon that two students or staff members at Madison High School had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The high school staff is currently working with South Dakota Department of Health officials to determine if there are any additional persons who are considered close contacts to the infected individuals.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson stated that as information is shared with SDDoH officials and it is determined that a child is considered a possible close contact, the school district will send out another email to those families. An MCSD staff member will also follow-up the email with a phone call.
The SDDoH officials will make determinations of any students who they identify as a close contact, and state officials will contact those parents and guardians.