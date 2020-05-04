Madison firefighters responded to an emergency call that they received on Saturday afternoon from a rural address located about 4 miles south of Madison.
Fire Chief Randy Minnaert reported his department received a call at 5:20 p.m. that a controlled burn had grown out of control at 23811 454th Ave., an unoccupied farm site.
A grass fire had spread to a wooden shed at the site, and firefighters were called in to help bring the blaze under under control. Five fire trucks were sent to the scene.
Minnaert said the shed and its contents, including a vehicle and motorcycles, were the extent of the property loss.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
The firefighters returned to the Madison fire station by 6:20 p.m.