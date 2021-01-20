City commissioners on Monday approved a change to Madison's 2021 salary and wage plan for municipal employees. The plan added a city administrator to the listing of payroll assignments for full-time department head positions.
The listing also includes the grades and benefits provided to job positions such as finance officer, city engineer, police and fire chiefs and library director. The original 2021 salary and wage plan for Madison employees was passed on Nov. 23.
Commissioner Adam Shaw, who has oversight regarding financial matters, said that Madison's municipal government had undergone a structural reorganization. According to Shaw, the reorganization had provided about $158,000 in payroll savings plus $12,000 in other savings, and that money was available to employ a city administrator.
Within Madison's grade and step plan for payroll, a city administrator would have a grade 26 wage assignment that would have 13 steps in the city wage scale. A city administrator would start at $50.50 per hour at step A and continue up the scale to $60.38 per hour at step M.
In comparison, Madison's police chief has a grade assignment of 23, and the utility director has a grade assignment of 25.
The hiring of a city administrator would change Madison's government from a mayor-council form to a council-manager form.
In some mayor-council governments, city elected officials will appoint a chief administrative officer who will supervise department heads, prepare an annual budget and coordinate municipal departments.
In the region, Brookings has a city manager who performs the administrative work and Volga has a city administrator on its payroll.
The council-manager form of local government is similar to the operation of a publicly-traded corporation. Under the council-manager model, an elected governing body -- usually called a city council or board of aldermen -- has responsibility for legislative functions that include establishing policy, passing local ordinances, voting on appropriations and developing an overall vision, which is similar to a corporate board of directors.
A city's council or commission typically appoints a professional manager to oversee the community's administrative operations, implement the city's policies and provide advice. The manager position is similar to a business corporation's chief executive officer (CEO), who provides professional management to the board of directors.
The council-manager form of government is used by about 40% of American cities with populations of 2,500 or more, according to the 2011 Municipal Yearbook published by the International City/County Management Association. The ICMA is a professional organization for city managers and other appointed local government administrators.
Changes for COVID-19 leave
The commissioners received an update on the status of coronavirus-related leave for municipal employees that occurred after a Dec. 31 federal deadline affected compensation for taking time away from work.
Shaw told the rest of the city commissioners that some Families First Coronavirus Response Act funding had expired at the end of 2020, meaning that the city would no longer receive federal compensation if employees needed to take time off work due to COVID-19 quarantining, caring for an ill family member or a similar pandemic-related problem. Shaw said the city and its employees would need to start relying on employee sick-leave benefits.
According to Shaw, future pandemic-response legislation passed by the federal government could re-enact the benefit. In addition, if an employee used his/her benefits in the interim when federal compensation was not available, they could receive compensation.
Shaw said the FFCRA had provided compensation for 80 hours of coronavirus-related sick leave per employee.
The FFCRA was congressional legislation that responded to the economic difficulties caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The FFCRA provided funding for free coronavirus testing, 14-day paid leave for American workers affected by the pandemic and increased funding for food stamps.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., U.S. House Appropriations Committee chairwoman, and passed the United States House of Representatives early on March 14, 2020, before moving to the U.S. Senate. The Senate passed the legislation on March 18, 2020, and President Donald Trump signed the bill into law later the same day.