After the cancellation this week of the preschool program at Madison's Trinity Lutheran Church, other preschools in the community were receiving calls on Thursday from families asking about openings for their children.
The Trinity Lutheran Preschool Board sent out an email notice to families on Wednesday, saying that the preschool program, which was scheduled to open on Thursday, was canceled for the 2020-21 school year. The preschool board members stated that the program's lead teacher would not return for this current school year. Previous to this week, the program was also seeking a teacher's aide.
The church board president said that 37 children were enrolled in Trinity Preschool for the 2020-21 school year.
At Madison Christian School, which operates out of a school building southwest of Madison, Shiloe Harsma, the lead teacher, said she was listening to requests from parents on Thursday. At the same time, MCS preschool staff members were assessing their resources and figuring out how many new students they could accommodate.
On its website, Madison Christian lists two preschool teachers on staff -- one for 3-year-olds and a second for 4-year-olds.
Madison Christian School organizes its program into morning and afternoon programs with two-day preschool classes for 3- to 4-year-olds and three-day preschool classes for 4- to 5-year-olds.
In addition to the preschool, Madison Christian teaches students in grades K-5.
St. Thomas School in Madison also operates a preschool and an elementary school for grades K-5. The St. Thomas School website indicates that its preschool has one preschool teacher and two preschool aides, one for morning sessions and a second for afternoon sessions.
Cate Luvaas, St. Thomas School principal, said the school was "...trying to help out as many families from Trinity as we can."
On the Trinity Lutheran Church website, the preschool program's organizers stated, "Trinity Lutheran Preschool strives to meet each child`s individual needs and develop their gifts." They also stressed values centered on a Christian attitude, honesty, independence and self-motivation.
Also on the website, the program organizers outlined four preschool class sections available for boys and girls younger than kindergarten age. The preschool schedule included:
-- Three-day sessions for children 4 and 5 years of age who have only one year remaining before entering kindergarten.
-- Two-day sessions for children 3 and 4 years of age who have only two years remaining before entering kindergarten.
-- Monday-Wednesday-Friday morning and Tuesday-Thursday morning classes were scheduled from 9-11:30 a.m.
-- Monday-Wednesday-Friday afternoon and Tuesday-Thursday afternoon classes were scheduled from 12:30-3 p.m.
The preschool program offered scholarships. On the church's website, the organizers set a minimum class size at eight children with one teacher and a maximum class size at 16 children with one teacher and one classroom aide.
The preschool students were expected to have reached the ages of 3, 4 or 5 years old by Sept. 1 of the current school year and possess up-to-date immunizations.
Families belonging to the Trinity Lutheran congregation were given the first two weeks of the enrollment period to enroll their children. After that time, preschool admission was open to all children in the community on a first-come, first-serve basis.