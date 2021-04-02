MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Hamburger, red skin potatoes, baked beans, fruit

Tuesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread

Thursday: Swiss steak, baked potato, apple crisp, whole grain bread

Friday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes, 5-way blend vegetables, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish filet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, mandarin oranges, baked beans

Wednesday: Super nachos, applesauce, refried beans

Thursday: Hamburgers, sliced pears, tri-taters, broccoli

Friday: Cheese pizza, fresh fruit, green beans

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Muffin, sliced pears

Wednesday: Cheesy omelet, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: French toast, colby jack cheese stick

Friday: Long john donut, applesauce

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Barbecued Mr. Rib

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese, chips, baked beans

Thursday: Chili crispito

Friday: Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, baked beans

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Bulldog breakfast sandwich, banana bread or cereal

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza or cereal

Thursday: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal

Friday: Cinnamon roll or cereal

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Breaded chicken drumstick or sack lunch; mashed potatoes, gravy

Wednesday: Chili and cinnamon roll or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins

Thursday: French toast sticks and sausage or sack lunch; tri-tater

Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich or sack lunch; Texas ranchero beans