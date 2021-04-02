MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Hamburger, red skin potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Tuesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread
Thursday: Swiss steak, baked potato, apple crisp, whole grain bread
Friday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes, 5-way blend vegetables, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish filet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, mandarin oranges, baked beans
Wednesday: Super nachos, applesauce, refried beans
Thursday: Hamburgers, sliced pears, tri-taters, broccoli
Friday: Cheese pizza, fresh fruit, green beans
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Muffin, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cheesy omelet, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: French toast, colby jack cheese stick
Friday: Long john donut, applesauce
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Barbecued Mr. Rib
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese, chips, baked beans
Thursday: Chili crispito
Friday: Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, baked beans
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Bulldog breakfast sandwich, banana bread or cereal
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza or cereal
Thursday: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal
Friday: Cinnamon roll or cereal
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Breaded chicken drumstick or sack lunch; mashed potatoes, gravy
Wednesday: Chili and cinnamon roll or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins
Thursday: French toast sticks and sausage or sack lunch; tri-tater
Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich or sack lunch; Texas ranchero beans