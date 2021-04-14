Regular meetings between two local school superintendents have led them to recommend their districts begin exploring options for the future.
Both Rutland Superintendent Brian Brosnahan and Oldham-Ramona Superintendent Michael Fischer recommended to their boards on Monday night a joint meeting with community participation to explore the possibility of consolidating at some future date. Both boards voted unanimously to hold the meeting, which has not yet been scheduled.
"We have to look at what's best for the students and the district. We have to look down the road to the future," Fischer said, explaining why he made the recommendation to the Oldham-Ramona Board of Education.
Both superintendents emphasize the discussions are exploratory and grew out of conversations they have been having.
"We have conversations about cooperative stuff and the state of our school districts," Brosnahan explained. Since they share many of the same concerns, they began to wonder whether this might be the time to begin exploring a district consolidation.
"We just wanted to make sure we did it right and as transparently as we can," he said about the process they have initiated.
The possibility of consolidating has been explored in the past but was previously rejected. Talks got bogged down because districts had different expectations, according to Fischer. He wants to prevent that from happening again. His goal is to have everyone on the same page regardless of the outcome.
"It might not go anywhere," he stated.
Brosnahan, in a separate interview, expressed the same sentiments.
"It's not that this is going to happen for sure," he said. "We want to make sure that those who are for the possible consolidation and those who are against the possible consolidation can get the information before making a decision."
Aging structures, declining enrollment and a strong working relationship as a result of cooperative sports are factors which make this an ideal time to again open discussions.
Prior to making their recommendation, Brosnahan, Fischer and representatives from their school boards met with Tom Oster of Dakota Education Consulting to learn more about options and the process regarding consolidation. Oster was a school administrator for more than 15 years and served as the state Secretary of Education under former Gov. Mike Rounds.
In making presentations to their boards, the school superintendents addressed both enrollment projections and the financial implications. Currently, both schools are financially strong, but with buildings around 100 years old, enrollment projected to decline and changing school funding formulas, that situation is subject to change.
Fischer explained that state aid is now based on the student-teacher ratio rather than on enrollment. The Oldham-Ramona School District currently has 19 FTEs.
"The state says we should have around 12.5 to 13 teachers," he said. "That affects our general fund."
Losing 12 or 13 students -- which could happen with declining enrollment -- would further impact funding. Currently, the district doesn't have any programs to cut. The only way to cut the teaching staff would be to combine elementary classes, according to Fischer.
"Right now, we're fine," he emphasized. However, he pointed out that declining enrollment could also impact the district's capital outlay fund, which would impact resources available for building maintenance and teaching materials.
The building itself is a concern for Oldham-Ramona. Steel beams and columns have already been installed due to concerns about the structural integrity of the south wall. Tuckpointing is currently being recommended.
"What's the next step as far as a building?" Fischer asked, noting their current facility is reaching the end of its useful life.
Consolidation is not the only option the districts have apart from operating independently. They could enter into a joint powers agreement in which they contract with one another to educate students. They could also consider dissolving, which would result in surrounding school districts absorbing the area within the district.
Fischer stated Oldham-Ramona is "nowhere near that" but said he presented it to his board so members were aware of all options currently available to the district. He reiterated throughout the interview the exploratory nature of the discussions.
"We're just in the preliminary stages -- getting information, sharing information with the board, sharing information with the community," Fischer stated.
Brosnahan said that in looking at the possibility of consolidation, they must consider not only the buildings and students but also the taxpayers and staff.
"If the districts choose to consolidate, we should be able to lower taxes even with a new building," Brosnahan said, addressing what he believes will be a key consideration.
Currently, both schools have opt-outs. If they were to consolidate, those opt-outs would no longer be in effect.
He believes the students would embrace the idea. Currently, they co-op for sports and several other activities and are also involved in activities outside school together. He theorized the response of a survey of juniors and seniors at both schools regarding school consolidation.
"I would bet 80 to 90%, easily, would say, `Can we do it tomorrow'?" Brosnahan indicated.
Because he can see the benefits to the students and taxpayers, he believes that moving forward with the discussions is important. However, he does not like the idea that teachers in the Rutland School District would have to reapply for their jobs.
"I lead a group of fantastic teachers," he said.
Should the districts choose to move forward following upcoming discussions, the process will involve making application to the state Department of Education and proceeding to a public vote following state and board approval. A simple majority of 50% plus one in both districts would be necessary for the districts to consolidate.
"It's not something that happens immediately; it takes time," Fischer said.