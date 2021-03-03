The Madison City Commission approved a grant application submitted by The Community Center that will request funds distributed through the state education department to assist the Madison wellness facility's after-school program for children.
The center's staff has applied for a Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant that has a cycle which extends for five years. The grant awards range from $50,000 to $250,000 per year for each of the five years. The grant application had a due date on March 5, and the initial grant period will run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
The federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), which was enacted in 1965, is a national education law, and its programs are expected to provide a long-term commitment to equal opportunity for all students.
The 2020-21 After School Program started in August 2020 and has a daily schedule from 3:15-6 p.m. Its cost is currently set at $105 per month for Community Center members and $115 per month for non-members. According to information on the program's webpage, state child-care assistance is available to help pay for expenses.
The Community Center After School Care Program was designed to offer children in grades jrK-6 a supervised and safe environment with physical and educational-enrichment programs. Children can ride the bus from school to The Community Center each day.
According to the center's website, all participants are checked in and out of the program daily. The Community Center will call a family's designated phone number if a child fails to check into the program.
The After School Program does not operate on no-school days or during inclement weather when school is let out early.
The program's daily schedule includes:
-- 3:15-4 p.m., a daily check-in when children are able to start on homework, socialize with other children and play board games.
-- 4-5 p.m., structured activities that include swimming, special programs, arts and crafts and physical-education games.
-- 5-6 p.m., open time for participants to have the option of playing in the family center, meeting room or gyms.
The federal act's 21st Century Community Learning Centers are intended to provide learning resources -- including tutoring services -- to help students meet academic standards in subjects such as reading and math. The centers are also expected to help boys and girls learn about nutrition and health, physical fitness, community service, career and technical skills, and other developmental skills.
The Community Center operates as the joint wellness facility for the city of Madison and Dakota State University.