Lake County commissioners will be looking at a long meeting on Tuesday when they sit down at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to routine business and personnel issues from Deputy Auditor Paula Barrick, County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson and Sheriff Tim Walburg, commissioners will receive budget requests from a number of community organizations and county departments.
Building and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare will present the budget request for his department. Treasurer Deb Walburg will present her request in addition to a resolution regarding an administrative fee for certain title applications.
Register of Deeds Shirley Ebsen and Director of Equalization Rick Becker will present budget requests for their departments. Nelson will present both the road and bridge budget and the weed and pest budget.
In addition, Jim Iverson will present a request from East Dakota Transit; CEO Tammy Miller will present a request from Madison Regional Health System and the ambulance service; Melissa Hofer will make a request on behalf of Community Counseling Services; Michelle Goodale will make the Conservation District's request; and Jeff Nelson will make a request on behalf of the Food Pantry.
Coroner Mark Rustand will ask the commission to make a deputy coroner appointment in addition to making his budget request. Julie Breu will make a request on behalf of the Smith-Zimmerman Museum.
The commissioners budget, contingency budget and animal damage control fund will also be considered before a budget discussion.
Other non-budget items will be presented by Nelson, who will present an application for occupancy for underground construction on a county road right-of way, six utility occupancy applications from Sioux Valley Energy, an agreement for use and restoration of haul road release, and fuel agreements with the city of Madison and Valiant Living. In addition, he will speak about 2020 Federal Bridge Replacement Project Funding.