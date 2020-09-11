The board of education for the Oldham-Ramona School District will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the district's multi-purpose room.
In addition to conducting routine business, members will receive a report on the Northeast Educational Services Cooperative, as well as reports from Principal Andrew Johnson and Superintendent Mike Fischer.
New business items include approving the tax levy for 2020, opting out of payroll tax relief deferral, approving COVID specialist/long-term sub contract, approving the head boys' basketball coach contract, approving a boiler contract, writing off outstanding 2019-20 bills and COVID-19 updates.
The board will also designate school employees as critical personnel under the critical infrastructure provisions of COVID 19, hold the second reading and approval of the school policy regarding participation of alternative instruction students, and consider for emergency approval employee and student policies regarding communicable diseases.