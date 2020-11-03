Officials with the Madison Central School District notified parents and guardians on Monday afternoon that they were informed of a new COVID-19 case at Madison High School.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson sent an email to families reporting that a student or staff member at MHS was recently diagnosed positive with the coronavirus.
Madison public school staff ask parents of school children to remain extra watchful for the appearance of COVID-19 symptoms in their families. Students are expected to stay home if they display symptoms.
Jorgenson said state health officials will investigate to determine if the MHS-associated person had any close contacts that would lead to additional infections. Officials will notify families if any close contacts are found.