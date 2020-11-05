Madison firefighters responded to an emergency call Wednesday night that involved trees on fire in a rural area located about 3 miles south of Madison.
Fire Chief Randy Minnaert reported that volunteer firefighters manned six fire trucks to go to the scene located near the intersection of 454th Ave. and 237th St. The emergency call was made at about 7 p.m.
At the scene, Minnaert stated that trees had caught fire in a shelterbelt. The fire had started as a controlled burn. He said the firefighters extinguished the blaze after an hour's work.