The Lake County Commission will begin to again receive quarterly reports on Tuesday at a regular meeting scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
The commission accepted written reports throughout most of last year in lieu of oral reports as a safety precaution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on Tuesday, commissioners will receive quarterly reports from Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer, Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare and community health nurse Maria Haider, who will be accompanied by office manager Laura Olson.
In addition to routine business, the commission will approve the 2021 Memorandum of Understanding between South Dakota State University Extension and the county; approve additional board appointments and new planning commissioners; and hear from Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, regarding personnel/volunteers.
Treasurer Deb Walburg will bring three tax abatements before the commission, and Sheriff Tim Walburg will ask the commission to declare a patrol vehicle surplus property.
In addition, County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will ask the commission to approve a resolution establishing speed limits for trucks on designated roads during the spring thaw, present his quarterly report and present an equipment request. Nelson will also speak with the commissioners about mailboxes.
Mandi Anderson, acting as natural resources officer, will present commercial solid waste hauler applications from Dawson Construction, Inc.; Waste Connections of South Dakota d.b.a. Cook's Wastepaper and Recycling; and Garbage-N-More, LLC.
Anderson, acting as planning and zoning officer, will present a variance application for Jeff Luther, a variance application for Justin and Jessica Evans, and a conditional-use permit application for Danny and Faith Stratton, Curt Walter and AT&T. She will also present a plan for Lakes Community 2nd Addition.
No discussion items are listed on the agenda.