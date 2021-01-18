Chester's one-act play tackles challenging theme

A one-act play can pack a wallop of a message, especially when in the hands of an experienced director and a group of students who want to continue the school's tradition of excellence.
That was evident on Sunday night when the cast and crew preparing "Just Like Us" for competition at Chester High School took the stage to record their performance. The recording will ensure that the show will go on regardless of what the COVID-19 pandemic brings in coming weeks.
"I've been looking at doing this for many years," director Velda Schneider said about the play which takes a hard look at bigotry, hatred and intolerance. "I did some reflecting and praying and it led me to this play. It is time."
Narrated by a lone tree in a park, brown with neglect and portrayed by senior Hannah Nelson, the play doesn't pit good against evil. Rather, "Just Like Us" shows what happens when two goods allow their differences to become more significant than what they have in common.
"I'm the only tree left," Nelson says as the play opens, explaining this has happened because two worlds no longer get along. "They used to care about me."
The Blues, portrayed by Alex Van Egdom, Kennedy Foster, Jakob Fairbotham, Mara Seeley, Brock Wages, Lauren Roberts and Kate Kenton, are musical.
"Such a beautiful color blue is," the tree says, and goes on to describe their lifestyle. "The first thing they do in the morning is play."
Schneider said the students cast as Blues are all musicians. They demonstrated this not only in their performance, when Seeley on keyboard and Van Egdom on guitar actually make music, but also in preparing for the one-act. Schneider said that Van Egdom set to music some lines which were spoken in the script, and Seeley added the harmony and further developed his composition.
"I can't imagine doing this play without the music," Schneider said.
The Greens, portrayed by Ashton Olivier, Emily Brown, Carson Eppard, Serena Larson, Connor Bates, McKenzie Pitts and Hollyn Reiff, are poetic. While their lines have the rhythm and rhyme of Dr. Seuss at his best, not all of the sentiments expressed are positive. Like the Blues, they are filled with an innate distrust of the otherness of those who are different.
Lighting and costume color emphasize the differences between the two worlds. The young men in each world don pants and shirts dyed to match the leotards and drapes worn by the young women. This is reinforced with lighting to match the costumes.
"We wanted to create this beautiful look," Schneider explained. Although the costumes are not judged in competition, they help the students to get into character and play their parts.
As the play unfolds, young love is thwarted and the misconceptions each side has about the other are clearly articulated. A storm, portrayed by Rachel Lindholm and Lily Fods, blows in a stranger -- Raegan Hoff in the role of Allina. Allina is garbed in purple and has a fresh perspective which enables her to see the good in both worlds.
Initially distrusted because of her color, she is embraced first by the Blues, who teach her to make music, and then by the Greens, who teach her to speak with poetic rhyme. They inevitably begin to fight for her, which leads them to leave their own worlds to invade the other's world.
"This looks a lot like home," a Blue says upon invading the green territory. "It looks normal. They have what we have," the dialogue continues.
While these discoveries are being made, the young lovers rediscover one another and are changed by their encounter with the assistance of Allina. They invite the others to join hands and set aside differences.
The tree has the last word, as she had the first, speaking first about the ease with which hate grows and the courage necessary to bridge differences. Then she leaves the audience with a question: "Could anything like this happen in your world?"
In preparing the students to present this play, Schneider said she drew comparisons between it and "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee, which takes a hard look at racism and prejudice in the South. She talked with them about gossip fueling hatred and creating false impressions of others.
"We can care. We can change that perspective," Schneider stated. "I knew the kids would connect with it."
This year, a significant number of the actors are new to the stage or have had very little experience. They include Foster, Fairbotham, Roberts, Kenton, Pitts, Reiff, Lindholm, Fods and assistant directors Cora Boysen and Mykah Callies.
Also new to the one-act team is assistant director Andrew Jensen, who teaches vocational agriculture. He said that he did act in high school but has not previously directed performances. He was interested in doing this because he noticed a connection between drama and FFA.
"A lot of my FFA kids that are successful are drama kids," he said.
He believes the students are successful on stage and in FFA because they have the opportunity to study drama at Chester, and because the school has a tradition of excellence in this area.
"I think they know the expectations coming in," he noted. "Our kids are really fearless."
He added that since the school has a 10-year record of taking superior at state, they are determined to do well.
"I don't think they want to be the group that doesn't make it to state," Jensen said.
Other students involved are on the crew, including stage director Avery Schut, lighting director Amelia Callies, creative director Macie Pitts, spotlight and crew Tate Boysen and crew members Calvin Schmahl and Mitchell Breu.
A public performance will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Attendance will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required.
The Chester students will compete at regionals sponsored by the South Dakota High School Activities Association on Jan. 26.