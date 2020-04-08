Journey Construction given right-of-way permit

Workers were setting up a temporary chain-link fence on Tuesday along part of the 900 block of N. Washington Ave., a fence that is supposed to assist construction of Dakota State University's Residence Village.
Journey Construction officials asked the city of Madison for permission to build the fence that will let their crews operate a crane used for the student-housing project. John Reiser, a project manager for Journey Construction, submitted in late March an application for a right-of-way permit and the Madison City Commission approved the permit on Monday.
The construction company plans to occupy a diagonal car parking area on the west side of N. Washington Ave. just north of N. 8th St. The chain-link fence will also block the sidewalk on the west side of the street.
Journey Construction officials have assured the city that both street lanes for vehicle traffic along the 900 block of N. Washington Ave. will remain open during the project.
Due to the construction project, Journey Construction also plans to establish a new temporary crosswalk for N. Washington Ave. mid-block between N. 8th and N. 9th streets. The workers will establish the new crosswalk in front of the east entrance of the Courtyard Residence Hall. The temporary crosswalk will help pedestrians avoid the construction site.
On the permit application, Journey Construction estimated that its work crew would occupy the right of way until July 30, 2021.
DSU's Residence Village project, scheduled for completion in 2021, is designed to connect to the Courtyard Residence Hall and provide suite-style apartments for upperclassmen. Current plans for the Residence Village offer a four-story, 40,000-square-foot building that offers suite- and apartment-style units. The plans also include community-study areas, lounges, laundry facilities, administrative offices, and an office for a residence-hall director.
Construction of Residence Village, the first new, completely-constructed residence hall on the DSU campus in the last four decades, will start this spring. University officials plan to have the hall open for occupancy in 2021.
When completed, the new residence hall should provide 122 additional student beds in housing units designed as four-bedroom suites and six-bedroom apartments that also offer a small kitchen.
DSU officials have promoted the housing project as part of efforts to increase student enrollment and meet future enrollment goals.
