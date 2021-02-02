Staff at the Madison Finance Office reported on Tuesday that Commissioner Bob Thill had filed a petition to run for a new three-year term on the Madison City Commission.
Thill and Commissioner Mike Waldner will have their current terms on the commission expire in 2021. The city has scheduled a joint city-school district election on April 13.
Local candidates could start circulating election petitions on Jan. 29; they have until the end of the business day on Feb. 26 to file their completed petitions.
Madison Central school board members Steve Nelson and Lori Schultz also have their current terms expire this year.
The terms for city commissioners and school board members both last for three years.
The deadline to register to vote in the local spring elections is March 29.