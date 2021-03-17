Johnson earns award as outstanding educator

Zach Johnson says that teaching at the middle-school level fits his personality because students at those ages have the energy to keep the classroom an interesting place to work.
Johnson, a sixth-grade science teacher at Madison Middle School, received the 2021 Outstanding Middle Level Educator award from the South Dakota Association for Middle Level Education.
According to Johnson, he chose teaching as a career partly due to the teachers and coaches who positively influenced him as a youngster and partly due to the enthusiasm that the students bring to school to make his work interesting.
He has taught science at the middle-school level in Madison for 10 years and previously taught for two years in the Hamlin school system. For the Madison sixth-graders this school year, Johnson is teaching earth science; specifically during March, the boys and girls are studying about renewable and nonrenewable resources.
"Right now, we're talking about the water cycle," Johnson said, "how water transfers from the oceans, evaporates into the clouds, becomes rainfall and flows back into the oceans."
Johnson said the recent snowfalls in Madison are examples of water-cycle activity.
"Of course, the recent weather has kept us in the classroom quite a bit," Johnson said. "But as soon as the weather turns warmer, the kids will get outside to do some work that's part of their lessons."
According to Johnson, the experiments and labs that the children work to complete are some of the most interesting parts of his profession. The laboratory work offers students the opportunities to grow creatively and collaborate in their efforts.
"If we can get the kids engaged in investigations about how things work, that's where the highest-quality learning can happen," Johnson said.
As an example, part of the middle-school science curriculum deals with earthquakes and how the shifts that occur in the Earth's underground plates can affect structures above ground. Johnson said that he has a particular laboratory session in which the students try their hands at designing and building shock-resistant structures -- using kits of certain specific materials -- that will survive an earthquake.
Johnson said the past year has proven challenging, teaching-wise, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lessons that have typically led to collaborative activities among the students now require social-distancing and health precautions.
"That's another reason why I'm looking forward to spring and getting the students outside to do some of their work," Johnson said.
He graduated from the University of South Dakota and taught in Hamlin County before moving to Madison in 2011. He and his wife Jami have two children -- 4-year-old Bennett and 1-year-old Eva. Johnson has coached middle school wrestling for the last three years; he previously coached high school wrestlers. He also serves as an assistant coach for the Madison High School football team.
Cotton Koch, MMS principal, described Johnson as an innovative teacher, saying he continuously works to develop his teaching skills.
"He works hard to make his class fun, creative and an interactive learning environment," Koch said.
Johnson said part of his job involves finding and using the best methods to teach science. He said effort is required to understand what methods work and what doesn't work. His advice to new teachers centers on continuing their professional growth and constantly developing their teaching skills.
"That's where I've had an advantage by teaching in Madison," Johnson said. "I've had some great advisers helping me with my classroom skills, and I've learned from some great mentors about being a good teacher."