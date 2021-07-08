A positive attitude, a little work leads to art; N.Y. pop artist encourages Madison youngsters

Pop artist Michael Albert arrived in Madison on Wednesday with a 100% positive attitude and the mission to encourage young persons to develop their creativity by using objects and material they might otherwise throw out with the trash.
Albert, a New York collage artist traveling across South Dakota and other neighboring states, led about 30 teenagers and children through a pop-art workshop hosting by the Madison Public Library. He started by presenting an assortment of his collages -- many of which featured bright colors and commercial images a person might see on store shelves.
An example of Albert's work included a large red heart that was created from bits of packaging taken from Necco candy, Nabisco snacks and images of Sesame Street's Elmo and Clifford the Big Red Dog. He created an image representing the United States by cutting up Oreos cookie and Coca-Cola boxes.
"So many things that we throw away can be used for something else that's useful," Albert said.
He showed collages that he had created from old photos, cutting up images of the Empire State building and his mother. Another collage started with a sketch of an acoustic guitar, and he filled in the wood portions of the guitar with cut paper.
Albert showed his audience a collage that he produced by cutting up a Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal box with its iconic Tony the Tiger character. He seemed to enjoy that collage greatly, saying it was his first piece of pop art using a cereal box.
"I like to call it my birth of `cerealism'," Albert said. "After that piece, I wanted to cut up all of the famous brands -- Coca-Cola, Oreos, Cheerios."
According to Albert, his artistic endeavors in creating collages started seriously while he was studying business at New York University. While completing his studies, Albert and two other students decided to run their own business and to try their hands at distributing and marketing specialty foods and drinks. The three partners would take their products which were typically manufactured by smaller companies -- sometimes foreign-based businesses -- to independent stores and retail outlets in New York City.
According to Albert, he would combine his business work with his artistic efforts. He said he would sometimes work on a new collage while talking on the phone to customers.
He typically creates his collages with trademarks, brand names, pictures and colors taken from consumer objects such as cookie packages, cereal boxes and candy wrappers.
"I liked using things that were present in my everyday work life and home life," Albert said. "I particularly liked the idea of awareness -- thinking about reuse. Everything in life can be reused for another purpose."
However, Albert often uses brightly-colored material from consumer packaging to create representations of serious subjects. He created a collage art piece featuring the words of Lincoln's Gettysburg Address; it took five months to finish. Another collage representing the signing of the Declaration of Independence required six months. Albert said that although he doesn't believe an art piece needs to be large to exist as artwork, he enjoys working on larger projects that require months of effort.
"It sometimes takes a lot of work and thought," Albert said. "But it's my way of showing the world that I think, `This is important and worth knowing about'."
Albert has created collages representing Shakespeare's literary work, the 19th Amendment (protection of women's right to vote) and word maps of the U.S. and the borough of Manhattan. He also constructed a collage illustrating the numerals making up pi, the mathematical constant that has no resolution to its digits. Albert said he took pi to 777 digits in his collage, which required four years.
The children and teens tried their hands at creating collages with material that Albert typically uses for his art. He also presented them with signed prints of his work. Albert said he travels with thousands of prints of his collages and enjoys giving them to people he meets.
Albert's current business, Sir Real based in White Plains, N.Y., operates with the tagline, "State of the Art Fruit Juices." Among it products, Sir Real distributes all-natural drinks that include orange and grapefruit juices, lemonade, limeade and apple juice.
He said that among his personal and professional goals is an idea of combining business, social responsibility, education and art to enhance the lives of others.
"That's what I want to encourage," he said, "that it's cool to be active in things like reading and art and other creative work."
Albert also has a published children's book titled "An Artist's America," which offers his interpretation of U.S. historical events such as the signing of the Declaration of Independence using his collage artwork.