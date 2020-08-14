Woodland Partners proposes south Madison development

A proposed construction project to build a new commercial building in south Madison between the Classic Corner convenience store and the AmericInn Lodge received its initial go-ahead from Madison officials this week.
On Tuesday, members of the Madison Planning Commission, which also serves as the municipal board of adjustment, met with Woodland Partners LLC to hear a request for a conditional-use permit for a new commercial building and to review architectural plans.
Woodland Partners LLC is operated by Eric and Neala Sinclair of Hartford and Casey and Ashley Crabtree of Madison. In a letter to Madison officials, the group announced that the partners were "...purchasing four parcels of land near Classic Corner C Store at the intersection of Highway 34 and Washington Ave. Our intentions are to bring these four parcels together as one and develop them into a multi-use development in the next few years."
The property is currently zoned for highway business use. Woodland Partners requested a conditional-use permit from the Madison zoning commissioners that would allow the owners to install a bar and tavern, car wash, and retail liquor store selling beer, wine and distilled alcohol. The partners also requested that the zoning commissioners review the current design plans and drawings for the commercial building that they plan to build north of SD-34.
The city's zoning commissioners gave their approval on Tuesday with conditions.
The conditions included access to the property belonging to the proprietors of Classic Corner and Woodland Partners LLC. During the preparations for the construction of the proposed commercial building, the concerned parties learned that while the west approach for entering the Classic Corner property appears to have been officially approved by the S.D. Department of Transportation, the east approach is not.
The unofficial status of the east approach apparently exists despite an easement -- dating back decades -- for access to the concerned properties.
SDDOT officials sent a letter to Chad Comes, city engineer, saying, "The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the Woodland Partners, LLC are in the midst of corrective action to establish breaks in the control of access for the existing access to the Classic Corner."