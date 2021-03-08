Manitou employees donate to Lake County Food Pantry

A delivery crew from the Manitou plant in Madison dropped off hundreds of nonperishable food items and cases of soft drinks and water on Friday afternoon to help stock the shelves of the Lake County Food Pantry.
A pickup backed up to the south entry of the downtown offices of the Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, a partnering agency to the county food pantry, so managers and other staff members from the Madison Manitou plant could unload the food. The Madison plant operates as a local manufacturer of Gehl- and Mustang-brand skid-steer loaders.
According to Jay Mennis, a Manitou manager, plant employees had donated 360 food items, such as breakfast cereal, that were packed into cardboard boxes. The boxes had brand names such as "Gehl" printed on them and pasted with labels that said "Manitou Equipment Food Pantry Donations." Manitou also contributed eight cases of soft drinks including Mountain Dew, six cases of bottled water and $100 in a cash donation. All of the donations and contributions were collected last week.
Shawna Gulbranson, Manitou's human resources manager, said the employees at the Madison plant were "well aware" of the challenges that some families were facing during the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to offer their support to any area residents during their current difficulties.
According to Jeff Nelson, food pantry president, the Lake County Food Pantry serves from 450 to 500 area families each year. During the 2020 holiday season, the county's food pantry distributed about 6,000 pounds of food items intended for holiday meals that would feed 155 families. The Christmas food parcel project also provided children's gifts through the Angel Tree program.
In the Feeding South Dakota winter 2021 newsletter, the nonprofit's staff noted that the organization had provided food to twice as many households during 2020 as it had prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Feeding South Dakota credited its donors' generosity and the work performed by volunteers in meeting the increased demand.
In May 2020, local volunteers helped Feeding South Dakota, a regional nonprofit organization, distribute food boxes to 135 families at a drop-off site in front of the Madison Elementary School. Feeding South Dakota has continued its monthly distributions in Madison during the pandemic, changing its drop-off locations occasionally but continuing to see vehicles line up at the sites so their drivers could receive food parcels.
The Feeding South Dakota workers used the drive-through distributions to minimize contact among the distribution staff members, truck drivers and recipients. The drive-through distributions also required doling out food items into separate boxes. The Feeding South Dakota crews served many more persons, growing from mobile distribution points in about 60 communities before the pandemic to currently serving more than 100 communities.
Matt Gassen, Feeding South Dakota CEO, said in the newsletter that the nonprofit helped thousands of people and hundreds of families during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday. The contributors and Feeding South Dakota provided:
-- 5,000 pounds of food and 350 turkeys to Pierre area residents.
-- 45,000 pounds of food -- 1,000 Thanksgiving meals with turkeys -- to persons in Rapid City.
-- 33,750 pounds of food -- 750 Thanksgiving meals including turkeys -- to persons living in the Sioux Falls area.