The Madison City Commission will work on two pieces of unfinished business before conducting the swearing-in of two new commissioners when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners plan to provide direction to city staff regarding the 2021 opening of the Madison Aquatic Center, the city's outdoor swimming pool. The commissioners have also scheduled an update from Community Center staff about the center's operating budget.
After those agenda items are completed, city officials will conduct a swearing-in ceremony for new commissioners Jeremiah Corbin and Kelly Dybdahl.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/92697311737. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 926-9731-1737.
The staff at the city finance office reserves the discretion to change any part of the agenda up to 24 hours before the agenda's scheduled meeting time.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging Madison's 2020 annual report.
-- Adopting a resolution outlining the powers and duties of the mayor and city commissioners.
-- Approving a law-enforcement grant application for the S.D. Department of Public Safety related to speed enforcement.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a grant application for the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the expansion of an apron at the city airport.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a professional services agreement with KLJ, an engineering firm, related to the expansion of the airport apron.