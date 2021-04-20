Museum increases exposure with community display

The Smith-Zimmermann roadshow kicked off this month with a display at the H&R Block office on N. Egan Avenue.
"When people come in and they're waiting, they can see the pictures and read about the museum," said Smith-Zimmermann board member and financial adviser Deb Reed.
Like the popular PBS program "Antiques Roadshow," the display showcases a bit of history. Unlike "Antiques Roadshow," it doesn't place a value on the items exhibited. The display includes photos of Madison native Eugene Vidal with snippets of information about him.
Vidal, who was a West Point graduate and participated in the 1920 Olympics in Belgium, was born in Madison in 1895. He is known as an aviation pioneer and the father of novelist, playwright and essayist Gore Vidal.
He made the cover of Time magazine in December 1933 as director of aviation under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1942, he was featured in the Saturday Evening Post when Vidal Research Laboratories developed a way to shape plywood with heat to construct planes when there was a shortage of aluminum during World War II.
Between those two publications, Vidal was in charge of the search for Amelia Earhart, who disappeared in 1937 while attempting to be the first woman to fly around the world. The two had worked together in the airline industry and were also friends. The display suggested a romantic liaison between Vidal and Earhart.
"They were very fond of each other," noted Julie Brue, museum director at the Smith-Zimmermann. "They had that great love of flying, that great love of aeronautics."
Signed photographs from Earhart testify to this. On one, she wrote, "To Gene Vidal, whose greatest fault in aviation is being too far ahead in the industry -- Amelia Earhart."
The decision to create what Reed calls "stories on the wall" grew out of a brainstorming session where board members explored ways the museum could get more community exposure. Located off the beaten path at 221 N.E. 8th St., the Smith-Zimmermann has limited hours of operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limited access due to parking restrictions.
Breu said she became aware of Vidal's connection to Lake County when she came across some information while discussing with Ryan Burdge, institutional repository coordinator at Dakota State University, how to organize the museum's collection. She recognized Gore Vidal's name and became interested in learning more about his father.
"This guy is incredible. Who knew?" Breu asked rhetorically.
"That stuff gets lost over time," Reed elaborated.
The display at the H&R Block office is intended to test whether people are interested in learning more about Lake County history and will take advantage of opportunities when presented.
"My vision as a roadshow is to take this to other places," Reed indicated.
At present, no effort has been made to identify the next business or community meeting place which will host the display. Organizers are hoping that interested business owners or groups will contact them to schedule the exhibit. If the concept is successful, other displays may be developed.
"We need to know what we have before we do exhibits or educational programming," Breu said, explaining she is currently focused on conducting an inventory of the collection.
If the roadshow concept attracts community interest, supporting resources may be developed to augment what was initially developed. Among those under consideration are a short print brochure with additional biographical information and using a QR code to provide a link to a YouTube video about Vidal.
"It's very much an experiment," Breu noted. "It's very much in process. I haven't done a display like this in many years."
Thus far, anecdotal information suggests people enjoy having the opportunity to learn more about one of the area's more famous native sons.
"One guy said, `I have to tell my friend'," Reed related.
She said that in creating public displays, the museum board hopes not only to provide an educational opportunity for the community but also to increase interest in the museum's collection and future. Currently, board members are exploring options for relocating to a more visible site.
"The museum is a legacy that will never die," Reed stated.
Breu concurred, noting the Smith-Zimmermann has strong community support.