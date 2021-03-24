International partnership brings new soybean varieties

When the new varieties of soybean seeds go into fields this spring, it will be business as usual for farmers. But for Mustang Seeds, this spring's planting reflects the long-awaited fruit of an international partnership announced in March 2019.
For the first time, the company is offering two varieties of soybean seeds that are the result of gene editing done by GDM in Argentina. When Terry Schultz, president and CEO of Mustang Seeds, announced the business venture after signing paperwork to make GDM a partner in Mustang Seeds, he was excited about what that would enable the company to offer area farmers.
"We are going to have direct access to all the new products that come out of their genetic research and development program," he told the Daily Leader at the time.
In 2020, Mustang Seeds began to offer some of GDM's non-modified varieties to area farmers and planted some research plots with them. The results were good.
"We had very good yields," Schultz said. "Our farmers were very happy with the yields."
This year, Mustang is adding modified varieties which have been traited with XtendFlex and Enlist E3. Schultz emphasized the new varieties just extend the options that Mustang Seeds is able to offer. With the new traited varieties, they will be offering 70 different soybean varieties.
"We pick the best varieties and put them in our portfolio," Schultz said. "We still have a wide selection of seed from other germplasm providers as well."
Mustang's salespeople work with individual farmers to help them choose the best for their fields. In doing so, they look not only at the disease package but -- among other things -- also at the soil and, to the extent possible, anticipated rainfall for the year.
This year, Mustang Seeds is able to utilize a new software tool, Optimus, which is proprietary property of GDM. This tool will help farmers not only select the right soybean variety but also the right seeding rate.
"It won't just pick one of GDM's varieties. It will pick the best product for each farmer," Schultz indicated.
He noted that over the past year, Mustang's partnership with GDM has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions have prevented visits between the U.S. and Argentina, so they have had to rely on virtual meetings.
"We continue to do our research to find better and improved varieties," Schultz said.
Fortunately, there have been no restrictions on the transportation of seeds. He explained that GDM provides what is known as "foundation seed" as a result of work done in the research lab.
"We get the foundation seed and grow that into commercial seed," Schultz explained. With research plots, they are also able to project yields from the new varieties.
He believes the results have been good, even though the research is being done in Argentina, because both the soil and climate conditions are similar to what is seen in South Dakota. He is excited by what he saw last year as the foundation seed took root and produced the commercial seed.
"This has opened up a whole new realm for Mustang Seeds," Schultz said.
In looking at the coming year, he is aware of a couple of factors that he believes farmers will be considering in making their decisions. The first is the projected drought with much of the Midwest having below-normal subsoil moisture.
"I'm concerned the U.S. will not be able to make trend-line yield," he said.
However, another factor is the projected shortage of soybeans due, in part, to the demand created by exports to China. The South Dakota Soybean Association reports that in February, export commitments were 97.9% of the USDA's forecast with 2.202 billion bushels in actual commitments, the largest on record.
"Our reserves are gone, so we have no room for error," Schultz indicated.
As ever, the goal at Mustang Seeds is to help farmers choose a variety that will produce the best yield. Helping them succeed regardless of the challenges they face shapes the way the company operates.
In 2019, when spring flooding had farmers looking at corn they couldn't plant and considering what to do with prevent plant acres, Mustang Seeds responded. Even though farmers order seed at the end of the year, October through December, for the following year, the company allowed them to change course.
"We helped a lot of farmers switch from corn to soybeans," Schultz recalled.
While he is really excited about the partnership between Mustang Seeds and GDM, and the ongoing process of developing proprietary products, he never loses sight of why the company is driven to pursue these options.
"At the end of the day, Mustang Seeds is working to get the best products for our farmers," Schultz said. "What matters is not whether it's from this company or another company, but whether it's the best for that acre."
In recent years, with various acquisitions, Mustang Seeds has expanded its footprint to serve eight states: North and South Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and Michigan. However, Madison remains home for the company, and Schultz looks forward to showing off his community in August, when the company will bring in as many as 500 farmers for customer field days and DownTown in MadTown.