The Lake County Commission will hold a brief meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, the commissioners will approve 4-H rental agreements with the Madison Central FFA, Sue Bergheim and Laura Sudenga; and receive a request from Ryan Kappenman regarding the 4-H grounds at 9:15 a.m.
Sheriff Tim Walburg will present an agreement with the Madison Housing and Redevelopment Commission and discuss a communications equipment project. County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will speak with commissioners about the Banner GIS proposal and equipment.
No discussion items are listed on the agenda.