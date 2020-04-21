School spirit during social-distancing

The last year of high school for the Class of 2020 has proved a tough one for seniors, particularly in Madison, who wanted to celebrate with the usual events such as homecoming, prom and graduation.
Last fall's homecoming celebration was turned on its head by flooding in Lake County, and the schools were closed during the spring semester due to the COVID-19 virus, canceling prom and other school-related gatherings.
One Madison High School senior turned to the internet earlier this month to post a message about her pending graduation and encouraged others to display their graduation gowns, letter jackets and other uniforms from their picture windows at home.
Elizabeth Ellingson, an MHS 2020 class member, hung her graduation garments and letter jacket during early April in the large window next to the front door of her grandparents' home on the 700 block of N. Prairie Ave. She also posted a message on the door of the garage, saying "Put your letterman jacket or graduation gown in the window #class2020strong."
Ellingson's effort centered on having MHS seniors -- and anyone else -- show their school spirit and display their graduation and school clothing to mark their academic and extracurricular accomplishments during a difficult 2019-20 school year. She also encouraged others to post comments at #class2020strong, a Twitter site where seniors from across the country and their friends can post messages about the final year of high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The students at Madison's schools have spent the last months of this spring semester social-distancing and doing their school work via distance-learning from their homes. Ellingson said she has stayed in touch with her friends through text messages, phone calls and emails.
Her graduation looks quite different from the typical spring assembly in which seniors, family and friends gather in the high school gym.
"They're talking about doing it either virtually or later in the year," Ellingson said.
Madison school officials are currently working out the details to holding a virtual graduation ceremony. The graduation event is scheduled on May 17 starting at 2 p.m.
The current social-distancing efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus have created a drastic change for Ellingson and other students. Along with putting a damper on social events, the pandemic canceled school athletics and other activities. Ellingson earned her letter jacket by participating in the Madison Bulldogs football program as a student manager for three years and competing as a varsity golfer for four years. She also performed as a wrestling cheerleader for four years.
After graduating from high school, Ellingson plans to enroll at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell and pursue a degree in elementary education. She also wants to perform as a cheerleader for the DWU football and basketball teams.
After earning her college degree, Ellingson said she is interested in teaching younger elementary students up to the second grade.