The Madison School Board will start preparing for contract negotiations with teachers when board members meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the combined high school-middle school library.
At the end of the open meeting, the school board members will consider recognizing the Madison Education Association, the educators' bargaining group in the school district, for contract negotiations.
Among the personnel changes, the board members will consider a retirement request from Karen Rahn, a seventh-grade reading teacher, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
In other business, the board members will consider:
-- Listening to administrators' reports and afterward receiving appreciation certificates from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.
-- Reviewing information regarding the South Dakota Comprehensive Plan, which encourages public schools to emphasize accountability, equitable access, and career and college readiness for students.
-- Approving the school start date and overall school district calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
The school board members have also scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to discuss preparations for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives.