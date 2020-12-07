Staff with the Madison Central School District sent out emails during the weekend to local families announcing the discovery of two new positive cases of coronavirus.
The staff reported that two students or staff members at Madison Elementary School and Madison High School had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson and other staff members informed families on Saturday evening that a student or staff member at MES had tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday afternoon, the staff had sent out another email announcing that a student or staff member at MHS had tested positive.
However, neither the MES or MHS cases involved any close contacts that would lead to contagion-spread at the schools.
Jorgenson noted that even though the latest diagnoses did not involve close contacts, the district would inform parents and guardians of any COVID-19 positive cases at the public schools.