The Lake County Commission will hold a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, commissioners will approve an EMA operating transfer; hear from Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, about an employee wage adjustment and court security grant; and consider a number of issues related the county highway department.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will present two utility occupancy applications from Sioux Valley Energy for approval, ask commissioners to approve an amendment to a joint powers force account agreement with the state Department of Transportation, present a resolution supporting an application for a federal bridge replacement grant, continue a discussion about equipment sharing between the highway department and weed department, and discuss a personnel issue.
As natural resources officer, Mandi Anderson will present a solid waste hauler application for approval. As zoning officer, she will ask the commission to appoint a new planning commission member, present a variance application from Warren and Trudy Quail, present a variance application from David and Kelly Hasvold, and present three plats for approval.
Auditor Paula Barrick will present the county's annual financial report. School tours are listed as a discussion item.