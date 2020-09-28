Friends support library effort to get new book drop

If politicians pointed fingers the way staff at the Madison Public Library and members of the Friends of the Madison Public Library pointed fingers, the world would be a far better place. Each credits the other with the work done to accomplish a goal both perceived as necessary.
Earlier this month, a new book drop was installed in front of the library, one which allows patrons to drop off media as well as books.
"The Friends of the Library really spearheaded this," said Nancy Sabbe, library director.
However, the Friends are quick to note they just contributed by engaging in a few fund-raising activities. They say library staff, especially Sabbe, did the heavy lifting.
"The book drop replacement seems like it was a patience game, and Nancy -- consummately patient -- played it well," said Friends member Casualene Meyer.
The Friends of the Madison Public Library is a group formed in 2013 to aid the library through financial support, advocacy and programming support. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group was most visible in the community through the wide range of programming offered on a regular, often weekly, basis at the library.
Travelers shared their adventures. Poets shared their creative efforts. Student scholars shared their academic achievements. These Friends events helped community members to see one another with new eyes and to appreciate what others had accomplished.
The Friends group was formed in response to the quality of services provided by the Madison Public Library, according to Meyer.
"We have a cool library and we needed a Friends group. That's what cool libraries do, have Friends groups to support them," she said.
The way in which library staff sought to continue serving the public through the pandemic demonstrates the kind of commitment which inspired community members to form the group, according to another Friends member, Crystal Benning.
"We're incredibly lucky here in Madison to have Nancy Sabbe and her staff. To my knowledge, we're the only library that was open from the beginning and had curbside service," she said.
The financial support provided by the Friends is primarily given through in-kind donations. As needs arise, especially for materials for children's programming, the Friends will solicit supplies through Facebook posts and other promotional efforts. However, the library's aging book drop required a different approach.
Installed in 1996, when the new addition was built, the book drop no longer provided a safe place for patrons to drop off books after hours. Not only was it dented but it also didn't lock properly. A cinderblock was used to hold the door closed.
"Because of the age of it, it was wearing out," explained Melanie Argo, systems librarian.
Recognizing the need, the Friends began fund-raising. They held auctions. They collected spare change in a receptacle at the check-out counter. They sold audiobooks, donating the proceeds to the library for a new book drop.
"We're not a philanthropical organization. The only real out-and-out fund-raising we've done is for the book drop," Benning said.
"This project was years in the making," Meyer added.
In the end, they raised about $2,000, which only covered a portion of the cost. Sabbe said she hasn't yet received the bill but estimated the total cost to be around $5,000.
"It was something that needed to happen," Argo said.
The book drop was installed by the Madison Parks Department and proved to be an easier task than anticipated, according to Argo. Originally, plans were made for a new concrete pad, but when the new book drop arrived, parks staff realized that was not necessary.
"They found they could put it in the same spot," Argo said.
With the new book drop, library patrons can drop off books as well as media rentals such as DVDs and CDs. This is an asset in the 21st Century, according to Argo.
She noted that it's now easier than ever for Lake County residents to become patrons of the Madison Public Library. This offers the opportunity to check out books and use the book drop to return them, and also the opportunity to check out eBooks and eAudio.
Lake County residents just need to click "Online Registration" on the library's homepage and complete the form.
Argo has an answer to the finger pointing. For her, it's obvious why staff and Friends both credit one another for the work done.
"That's because it's a collaborative effort. We all work together," she said.