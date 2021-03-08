Faith and family carry DSU team through tragedy to victory

Dave Branco had every intention of attending the championship games. He was part of the winning mojo.
Last year when the Dakota State University women's basketball team played in his home state of Florida, Branco prayed with them in the locker room prior to two games which they won. Usually the head coach, David Moe, and the assistant coach, Branco's son Jamal, traded off, depending upon who was on a winning streak.
If the head coach prayed before a game and the team won, he prayed before the next game. If the team lost, Jamal Branco prayed before the next game. If the team won when Jamal prayed, he prayed before the following game.
"The coach and I like to compete," Jamal said with a grin.
For them, it was natural to continue having Dave Branco continue praying with the team before games when they hit a winning streak. He was a man of faith and he was invested in his son's coaching career.
"He was a coach his whole life. He coached my brother and me," Jamal said. For Dave Branco, it was about more than the game. "He was good at using basketball to teach life lessons."
He taught Jamal to help people find and achieve their goals. He taught Jamal that what he wanted would "chase you down" at the right time and with the right people. Most importantly, Dave Branco taught his son to do the Lord's work.
"The main thing was: `If you can, give, give, give to other people; you're doing the Lord's work'," Jamal said.
When Moe recruited Jamal, he did so knowing his character. They had met when Jamal was playing for the Mayville State University Comets and Moe was assistant coach for the women's basketball team there.
"We just connected," Moe said. Jamal would stop by his office to talk and they discovered they shared core values. "We had a deep conversation about what was important -- family, the Lord and basketball."
Those values shaped the team culture they worked to build at DSU. They taught the girls to control what they could: their effort, their attitude, their actions. They emphasized respect, both for others and for self. They worked to help the girls see themselves as a family, to be selfless and loving.
Finally, they worked to instill the value of discipline -- of living those things every single day.
"We are family; there is no other way about it," Moe said.
This family was gathered together before the semifinal game of the North Star Conference Tournament on Feb. 25. Dave Branco was praying with the girls, as he had done numerous times before -- sometimes in person, sometimes by phone -- when he collapsed.
At that point, no one knew what had happened, but they did know they were facing an important tournament game. Only later would the team learn Branco had died.
"When we essentially got shoved out of the locker room, we grabbed hands and continued to pray," Ashlyn Macdonald said.
When they hit the floor, they were playing for Dave Branco, a man who had inspired them with his fierce loyalty and his prayers.
"We knew that's what he would have wanted," Macdonald said.
"He wanted us to focus on what we were doing right now," Jessi Giles said.
The team went on to win not only that game but also the championship. It wasn't an easy game for the women or for Moe, who considers Jamal to be family.
"I was hurting so bad for my brother, but the players needed to see me hold it together," he said.
To motivate them to play hard, Moe reiterated a lesson they had heard before. "Let's stay focused on what we can control," he told his team. They pulled off a 72-55 victory.
Jamal is proud of the way the team played that night.
"Our team is the toughest team in the country," he said. Moe reiterated the same thing, noting that few could have seen what they saw in the locker room and gone on to win.
For the girls, community support and the team culture created by the coaches made the win possible under the circumstances.
"We had the whole community supporting us. We've gotten close as a team," Giles said.
"We're all really family," Lexi Robson added.
The latter is not only the result of their coaches' priorities for the team but also part of Dave Branco's legacy. Jamal said that he often talked with his dad about what was happening with the team, and his dad would always ask about team chemistry in the locker room.
"If the team is close off the court, on the court is that much easier," Jamal explained.
When Dave Branco prayed with the team, that connection was strengthened, as was the team's passion for the game. The coaches observed this, which is why they continued to invite him to pray with the girls.
"Coach and I, being people of faith, let Dad do his thing. If that's going to help, we're going to do it," Jamal said, adding that his dad loved doing it.
Going into the championship game, the coaches turned to Jamal's brother Jarrod to lead the team in prayer. Jamal admits that he doesn't remember much about that game, but he knew he had to be there for the team.
"I knew I could handle what I had to handle," he said. He does recall the team was down by 12 going into the fourth quarter.
"They truly are a family. They knew that more than ever they needed to come together as family," Jamal said, explaining the final push which enabled the team to pull out an 80-72 victory.
Moe reported that Jamal "tried to crush" him after the buzzer rang.
Knowing how much Dave Branco meant to the players, the coaches have worked to help them begin addressing their grief by getting them back in their locker room and by talking with them.
"We had to essentially face our fears. We had to get back into the locker room. That is our space," Moe said. They do have counselors on standby to talk with the girls should they need it, but they believe the women's faith will be one of the tools they have to weather their grief.
"It's not our job to understand God's plan; it's our job to trust," he indicated.
The DSU women's basketball team will play at 5 p.m. in Omaha on March 13 in the opening round of the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship. Their opponent is yet to be determined. This is the first time in 13 years the team has advanced to the NAIA national tournament.
BankWest has set up an account for the Branco family to help cover some of the expenses related to the family's loss. Tom Kahler, head of BankWest in Madison, said individuals can make out checks to BankWest and note in the memo field "Branco Benefit Account."
"Jamal is one of my best friends," Kahler said. "It was an easy decision for me and the bank to get involved with this tragedy."