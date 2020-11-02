The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse. The meeting was rescheduled to accommodate the general election on Tuesday.
In addition to routine business, the commission will consider a resolution introduced by Mark Peltier with Lake Community LLC and the Lake Madison Sanitary District to annex property. In addition, they will consider a personnel issue introduced by Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer.
Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will ask approval for an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for a Bridge Improvement Grant which will cover preliminary engineering for an upcoming project. He will also discuss equipment issues with the commissioners.
The final agenda item is canvassing the votes for the general election which is Tuesday.
The commission will also be considering one discussion item: projects to be covered with CARES Act funding.