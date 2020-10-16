The Madison City Commission will consider approving a substantial-completion certificate for part of the new Memorial Park playground when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will consider giving authorization to Mayor Marshall Dennert to sign a certificate for Advanced Contracting Solutions LLC for the laying-down of a concrete pad in the Memorial Park playground.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/99618101843. Individuals can also connect by phone by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 996-1810-1843.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Approving a proposal for design services provided by the designArc Group regarding a new water building.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a MyUsage prepaid software-access agreement with Exceleron Software LLC regarding a prepay metering system.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a geotechnical-services proposal with Geotek Engineering & Testing Services Inc. regarding a N.W. 9th St. project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a contract with Banner Associates regarding a northwest sanitary-sewer service area study and preliminary design.
-- Approving a bid-letting and setting a bid date for the operational services at the Madison Recycling Center.
-- Approving a waiver for restricted-use site fees for Woodbury Court debris.
-- Approving repair work to Silmer Hagen's electric-service line located in a public right of way.
-- Selling city property located north of the horseshoe pit at Westside Park.
The commissioners have also scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor. They will also consult with legal counsel or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.