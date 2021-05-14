The staff with the Madison Central School District announced on Thursday afternoon that one student or staff member at Madison High School had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson reported that staff is working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any additional students who are considered close contacts.
The Madison Central staff will provide related information to the SDDoH officials. If officials believe a child is considered a possible close contact, the district will send another email to families of those students and follow up with a phone call.
SDDoH officials will make determinations of any close contacts and will contact those families directly.