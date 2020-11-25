Facade improvement grants available to downtown businesses

Appearances matter.
With that in mind, the Lake Area Improvement Corporation and the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering to provide downtown businesses with an opportunity to give their buildings a facelift.
With the Downtown Facade Improvement Grant Program, businesses can apply for a matching grant of up to $5,000 to make exterior improvements to their buildings.
"If there are some businesses or business owners who are interested in improving the outside of their building, this will help," said Eric Hortness, executive director of the Chamber.
The project grows out of the Downtown Master Plan developed earlier this year by ISG, a multi-disciplinary design and engineering firm. Community members participated in the planning process by attending the public visioning workshop in January or by completing an online survey.
"The idea was to find ways to get people to come and spend time downtown," said Eric Fosheim, LAIC executive director.
In recent years, retail businesses have moved away from Egan Avenue toward Washington Ave. and the SD-34 corridor through Madison. By revitalizing the downtown area, community leaders are hoping to attract new retail businesses, which would strengthen existing businesses by attracting more customers.
Both the city of Madison and Dakota State University were partners in hiring ISG to help develop the plan. Unfortunately for those involved, by the time the master plan was ready for unveiling, the COVID-19 pandemic had hit, which -- to use Fosheim's term -- put the kabash on plans to share the plan with the community.
"They gave some suggestions on ways we can improve downtown," Fosheim said. "A lot of what the master plan entails the city will have to incorporate into the long-term plan."
Rather than set the plan aside for a more opportune time or wait for the city to invest millions in upgrading the Egan Ave. corridor, the Chamber and LAIC decided to tackle one manageable piece of the plan. With the grant program, they are encouraging "property and business owners in the downtown target area to make exterior improvements that reflect typical downtown character," according to the application packet.
"This is something that we can get up and running fairly quickly," Hortness said.
"It's a way to improve the aesthetics of downtown without multimillion-dollar improvements," Fosheim added.
The master plan proposes creating outdoor gathering spaces and improving parking. This grant program will help businesses work on their facades, perhaps with fresh paint, awnings or windows. The program is not intended to make major structural improvements such as roofing or foundation repairs.
"The idea behind this is to get those improvements and investments done that wouldn't normally have happened," Hortness said.
The application packet can be found on the LAIC website under the Programs tab. It includes both an overview of the program and a simple one-page application that asks for basic business information and a description of the proposed project.
The application deadline is Jan. 29.
Currently, $33,000 has been earmarked for this program, so the review process is expected to be competitive. A five-person committee will consider the applications to determine which improvements will help to achieve the program goal.
"We certainly don't want neon-colored buildings downtown," Hortness said when asked to define improvements which would "reflect typical downtown character."
To determine whether the program would be attractive to downtown businesses, the two men said they made an informal survey of some business owners.
"We inquired, `Would this get you excited'?" Fosheim said. "The overwhelming answer was `yes.' This would get building owners and businesses excited about making investments."
While the focus of the program is the downtown area, other Madison businesses are invited to apply. Businesses which have made recent improvements -- within 60 days of making application -- can also apply for reimbursement for a portion of their investment.
"We're planning on awarding these sometime in February with August or September being the time the projects are completed," Hortness said.
However, both organizations recognize that the best-laid plans may go awry. In the past two years, both extensive flooding and COVID-19 have affected area construction. This will be taken into consideration in awarding funds.
"If people are making a good-faith effort to get the project completed, we're not going to pull the wool out from underneath them," Fosheim said.
