Similar to a program that Madison's public schools have offered at the start of previous fall semesters, the K-12 boys and girls will have one week of free meals in the school cafeterias.
The Madison School Board this week approved having the school cafeteria staff provide free student meals from Aug. 20-28. Madison Central's first day of classes is Aug. 20.
Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, said the money to pay for the free meals was available in the school district's food service fund.
Instead of operating the public schools' cafeteria services this school year through a contract with an outside vendor, Madison Central is managing the school cafeterias itself in 2020-21. The school board approved the hiring of food service staff on Monday, and Darlene Steffensen will serve as director of child nutrition.
School officials have placed current meal prices on district website. Student lunches are set at $2.70 per meal, and student breakfasts are priced at $1.60. The price for an extra entree is $1, and an extra milk serving is 35 cents. Adults dining at the school cafeterias will pay $3.85 for lunch and $1.90 for breakfast.
Madison Central offers throughout the school year free and reduced-price meals to students who qualify for those programs. The cost for reduced-price lunches is set at 40 cents per meal, and reduced-price breakfasts are set at 30 cents each.
Parents and guardians wanting to sign up for free and reduced-price meals at the school cafeterias will find application forms on the district's website. Individuals can go online to www.madison.k12.sd.us/o/madison-central-school-district and click the "Menu" link.
Steffensen's email address is Darlene.Steffensen@k12.sd.us.
Within the free and reduced-price application forms, families are asked to provide their income information to determine eligibility. The federal Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act requires the income information, and Madison's school cafeteria service receives federal funding to operate.