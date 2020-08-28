The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and following CDC guidelines, the remainder of events in 2020 have been canceled.
This will include the Educator's Reception, Golf Classic, DownTown Trick or Treat, Show & Sell and most events involved with Madison's Magical Christmas.
"The canceling of the remaining events was a difficult decision, but our board and staff felt it was the correct decision given all the circumstances. Keeping our community and event volunteers safe and healthy is the most important thing," said GMACC Executive Director Eric Hortness.
"As we look to the future, we will continue to do the best we can to help promote Madison and our Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce members."
GMACC Board President Dan Buresh said, "Unfortunately, the current environment is not going to allow us to move forward with some of the more well-attended events that the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce has to offer. We are going through various ideas to see what events and promotions we can offer in the future that will still have a positive impact on our community while keeping our citizens safe.
``We are not approaching this situation as a problem, but as an opportunity to rework annual events and to come up with new ideas that will allow us to continue our mission of promoting Madison businesses and engaging the citizens of this great city," Buresh said.