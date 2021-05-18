Walk to Remember honors children who have died; event is Saturday in Madison

Accidents happen every day. Toddlers fall. They bump their heads and cry. After a little coddling, they're off on a run again.
That's life. When that pattern goes awry, it leaves such a void, such guilt, such heartache that life is forever altered for the parents whose child did not get up and take off on running feet.
Korisa Haak and her husband Jim live in that new world shaped by grief. They've continued to put one foot in front of the other, continued to farm, continued to raise smiling, happy children, but Jed James is never far from their thoughts.
He was 2 1/2 when a farm accident took his life in 2018. They were in Presho, getting ready to start combining. Korisa was six months pregnant and preparing to return to their farm in Howard, but stopped to help with one more task before taking off.
"We were moving a conveyor and my son tripped and I couldn't catch him," she said, her eyes filling with tears.
Jed's jacket caught on the conveyor, pulling him down so the side of his forehead hit steel. It barely left a mark, but he died almost instantly.
"He was giggling right before, and it happened so fast," Korisa recalled, her arms moving to her chest with the memory of helplessly holding her firstborn.
In the aftermath, both she and Jim blamed themselves. He would say, "I should have sent you home earlier." She would say, "I should have been able to catch him."
The National Children's Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, which is funded through the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, reported in 2017 that a child dies in an agriculture-related incident every three days. The statistic doesn't begin to communicate the heartache.
Jim and Korissa Haak grew up less than 50 miles from each other without meeting. They attended school in different districts -- Jim attended high school in Howard and Korissa in Rutland. They met at an FFA convention in Indianapolis, Ind., in 2009.
"We were each other's first everything," she said.
Neither had dated anyone else before they met. They were engaged nine months later but didn't marry until 2013. They farm now as part of a family operation and live near Jim's family, where their children, two-year-old Jenika and five-month-old Jesse James, are growing up with cousins who are around the same age.
Together, they are learning to deal with the loss of their son with the help of a support group in Sioux Falls. It was through that group that they met Denny and Karri Allen, who founded Healing Hope Ministries in 2016 as they worked through the grief of losing their 15-month-old son Asher.
After a four-day retreat in northern Minnesota helped them learn how to navigate life, the Allens continued to meet with other parents who had lost children. This led them to envision a ministry in which they would help other families with retreats like the one they attended.
"So much came out between my husband and I when we did that," Karri Allen said about one of the exercises in which each family member writes about the experience and then shares with the others.
The Allens have a guest house for families to use when they make a retreat. As trained grief and loss coaches, they meet with each family over the course of a stay and facilitate discussions which will help them find a pathway through their grief.
"After it happens to you, you feel, `I can't do this. I can't do this.' Then you meet people who have been making the journey for a while and it gives you glimpses of hope," Allen said.
As part of their ministry, Healing Hope hosts three or four community events each year to honor children who have died. One of these Walks to Remember will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Library Park in Madison.
After a brief time to socialize with donuts and water, the event will start.
"My husband and I will share what we do and why we do it. We will read the names of all the children we are honoring," Allen said.
Then those in attendance will be invited to walk through the park, read the signs and pray for the children and their families. The event will wrap up with a silent auction and raffle that Haak has been organizing for this walk.
While the walk is intended to offer families an opportunity to remember their children and to connect with others who have suffered losses, organizers hope that other community members will come out as well.
"We hope community members come out and support these families, show they care and remember these children," Allen said. "This doesn't end. This is something we will deal with for the rest of our lives."
Korisa has participated in walks in other communities and wanted to host one closer to home. She said she doesn't want Jed to be forgotten.
"Everybody says their kid is special, but he had something about him. No matter what, he'd bring a smile to your face," she said.
Like most children, he liked to help and did everything he could with his parents, from putting clothes in the dryer with his mom to checking cattle in the pasture with his dad. Despite the loss, Korisa chooses not to let fear govern the way she raises her younger children.
"If I lived in fear, I wouldn't be farming," she said, but farming is part of the shared bond she has with Jim. Farming is the lifestyle she knows and wants her children to experience.
"They learn the way of life very easily and they enjoy it," Karisa indicated.
Raffle tickets are $10 each or 3 for $20. Prizes include a three-day stay at a cabin in Nemo and a room and dinner for two at First Gold Gaming Resort in Deadwood. Those who wish to purchase tickets can contact Korisa via Facebook or purchase them on Saturday at the walk.