Sarah Hock, community service worker at Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, is watching fund balances drop more quickly this year than in previous years, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with several different funds from which to draw -- an ICAP fund, a Salvation Army fund and a Ministerial Association fund -- she's concerned.
"Due to COVID, we had extra funds this year, which helped a lot, but those funds are depleted," Hock said.
Since June, ICAP has assisted 53 individuals with rent or utilities, and seven additional applications are currently pending.
"That's way, way up," Hock said when asked how those numbers compare to previous years.
On average, between June and August, ICAP may help 20-25 families. In 2019, 15 families received assistance during that time.
While some families struggle financially year after year and have sought assistance more than once, that is not true this year, according to Hock.
"I've had quite a few people who have never used our funds before," she said.
The vast majority of those seeking assistance for the first time are doing so as a result of challenges posed as a result of the COVID pandemic, she indicated.
Some area residents have suspected people in the community are suffering financial hardship as federal programs, such as the unemployment assistance, run out. They are seeking ways to help.
Lynn Ryan, a member of MAST (Madison Area Stands Together), an informal group which seeks to make positive change in the community, is among that number. She and fellow MAST member Loretta Chandler were discussing the issue recently.
"We were just concerned because government programs were coming to an end. Loretta asked, `What's going to happen to people now'?" Ryan said.
They decided to help those in need with utility bills and posted information in a private Facebook group, encouraging others to do so as well. Ryan said that while leaving her credit card number with one local utility, the individual with whom she spoke confirmed their suspicions.
"She was very open about people having trouble paying their bills," Ryan indicated.
While both the City of Madison and Sioux Valley Energy will accept donations toward the payment of delinquent bills, neither feels equipped to determine how to apply these donations.
"It's hard for us to accept those kinds of payments because we're not a charity and we're not accepting applications. We don't know who's in need," said Debra Biever, director of customer and employee relations for Sioux Valley Energy.
She said Sioux Valley would rather see individuals make donations to a local nonprofit which assists with utility payments, primarily because of the cooperative's approach to assisting members. When individuals call because they are delinquent in making payment and in danger of being disconnected, in addition to making payment arrangements, Sioux Valley will send them to a nonprofit that can provide assistance.
Biever pointed out that both Brookings and Minnehaha counties have several organizations that provide assistance, but in Lake County, assistance is only available through ICAP. Hock said that ICAP will accept donations, and those earmarked for utilities will only be used for that purpose.
Biever also noted the extra unemployment assistance received by members had a definite impact on their ability to pay for utility services. She said members have been making payments on time. Sioux Valley has not yet seen how members will be impacted by the loss of this income.
Recognizing that having utilities disconnected can be traumatic for members, Sioux Valley does work hard to prevent this from happening. The cooperative offers prepaid metering, a payment option which enables members to make small frequent payments in advance.
"It's like filling up your car with gas," Biever said. "That works really well for some of our members."
In addition, the cooperative is aggressive in its efforts to make payment arrangements with members who are having difficulties. Often individuals who are having financial trouble due to a temporary hardship, such as medical bills or a layoff due to the pandemic, are their own worst enemies.
"People are so prideful. They don't want to call and ask for help," Biever said. This is disheartening because Sioux Valley wants to help members. "We don't want to disconnect anybody."
Despite their efforts to assist members, on average Sioux Valley disconnects about 10 households in any given month.
Jennifer Eimers, finance officer for the City of Madison, was unable to comment on whether the number of city utility customers who are delinquent and in danger of being disconnected is higher this year than in previous years.
She did, however, confirm that the moratorium on disconnecting utility customers with unpaid bills is no longer in effect. The resolution passed by the Madison City Commission on March 30 indicated this temporary modification to utility practices was for a period of 60 days unless extended. The city commission did not extend the 60-day period approved.
Eimers did say the city has always accepted donations toward the payment of delinquent bills, but, like Bievers, noted the challenge of determining who to assist.
"We would work through those details," she indicated.