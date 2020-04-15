Prayer Caravan supports community

Madison United Methodist Church has a new project: a Prayer Caravan.
The caravan has met twice, on different days of the week, and will gather again at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Congregation members come with their vehicles to drive by local businesses, churches, nursing homes, the hospital/clinic, homes of shut-ins from the congregation, and also homes of others they know who are ill. The caravan stops at those places and -- from within their vehicles -- offers prayer.
According to Danise Maas of UMC, the idea started because the congregation was looking for a way to share with others and support the community. The caravan does not always take the same route, and they are considering different areas which they feel may need support as well.
People are encouraged to put signs on their vehicles so that residents know why a line of cars is going by and stopping.
Maas said that turnout is growing. "The first caravan was spur of the moment. We told the congregation on Thursday and the drive was Saturday. We're hoping it's even bigger. We hope for a bigger turnout this weekend," she said.
"We just want people to know that as a congregation, we're here to support the community."