The Madison City Commission will consider approving grant applications for an airport improvement project when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will consider authorizing the mayor to sign grant applications with the Federal Aviation Administration related to CARES Act federal funding and an airport improvement project. The Madison Municipal Airport is working on a design for an apron expansion.
The commissioners will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a professional-services agreement with KLJ Inc., an engineering firm, regarding the apron expansion-design project.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Approving board appointments for Mike Miller and Jerae Wire to the city park & recreation board and Dave Gilbert to the airport board.
-- Authorizing the mayor to Sign an application from Sundog Coffee for a permit to occupy a right of way related to outdoor seating along S. Egan Ave.
-- Approving park & recreation board recommendations for the use of sports complexes.
-- Approving city shelter-in-place guidelines.