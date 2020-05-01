The Lake County Commission will consider COVID-19 updates in a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
The updates will come after the commission recognizes Brian Gilman for 10 years of service, approves utility occupancy permits and a striping agreement with the state Department of Transportation, and receives an update on the courthouse plumbing project from Dave Hare, buildings and grounds superintendent.
At the last meeting, Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, advised commissioners to follow guidance provided by the state in responding to the threat posed by COVID-19. Since that time, Gov. Kristi Noem has introduced her "Back to Normal" plan.
The plan encourages employers to transition employees back into the workplace and businesses to resume operations "in a manner that allows for reasonable physical distancing, good hygiene, and appropriate sanitation." Local governments are advised to consider these guidelines in taking action.
The agenda includes one discussion item, a speed zone on part of 460th Avenue, which is a township road.
An executive session for personnel will follow other agenda items.