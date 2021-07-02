Lake County commissioners will hold a marathon meeting on Tuesday, covering in a single meeting budget requests from both county departments and other organizations in the county which receive funding.
In the past, commissioners have received budget requests over a period of several meetings beginning in June with discussions continuing through August.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
Before diving into budget requests, the commission will approve a resolution involving First District Association of Local Governments, approve an automatic budget supplement involving Emergency Management, acknowledge an extension of a memorandum of understanding with the American Legion, and approve an application from Charlie Johnson representing St. Peter on the Prairie for a temporary special malt beverage and South Dakota wine permit.
Beginning at 9:20 a.m., the commission will hear budget requests at 10-minute intervals from organizations in the county, including: Eric Fosheim with Lake Area Improvement Corporation, Jeff Nelson with the Madison Food Pantry, Michelle Goodale with the Lake County Conservation District, Tammy Miller with Madison Regional Health System about the ambulance service, Kimberly Raske with Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, Jim Iverson with East Dakota Transit, Donna Uthe with Valiant Living, Belinda Nelson with Community Counseling Services, Nancy Sabbe with the Madison Public Library, Julie Breu with the Smith-Zimmermann Museum and Faron Wahl with Prairie Village.
Also on the agenda are: commission budget, Linda Klosterman with the judicial budget, Deb Walburg with the treasurer and IT budgets, Dave Hare with the buildings & grounds and recreation budgets, Shirley Ebsen with the Register of Deeds and M&P budgets, Mandi Anderson with zoning and welfare budgets, Jen Hayford with the Extension budget, GIS, domestic abuse, mental illness board, contingency budget, Paula Barrick with auditor and election budgets, Wendy Kloeppner with the state's attorney budget, Rick Becker with the equalization budget, Courtney VanZanten with the veterans budget, Maria Haider with the community health nurse and WIC budgets, predatory animal, board of health, developmentally disabled, TIDs and coroner.
In addition, Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, will speak with commissioners about a personnel issue, the Juneteenth holiday and the job description for the community health nurse office manager. April Denholm, 911 communications director, will present a budget request and personnel issue.
Sheriff Tim Walburg is on the agenda for a personnel issue and budgets for the sheriff's office, jail, 24/7 program and mental health and drug abuse. County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson is scheduled to present a personnel issue, 2022 local system rumble strip project, 2021 county pavement marking update and budgets for the highway and weed departments.
Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer will address the Lake County burn ban and make budget requests for Emergency Management and the dive team. Wage and benefit recommendations will be made by Gust, Commissioner Dennis Slaughter and Commissioner Aaron Johnson.
The budget discussion is scheduled to follow.