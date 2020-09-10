West Coast wildfires concern Madison family

For those with family on the West Coast, the news is bleak. Wildfires are raging from Washington to California, burning not only homes but whole neighborhoods and turning the sky orange, even in communities not immediately affected.
That's what Roy Lindsay saw when he opened a text message from his son Michael, who is a dentist in Beaverton, Ore., more than 100 miles north of the fires that are burning near Portland -- orange skies. In Washington, his nieces are watching one of the blazes which was just three miles from their home at last report.
Cousins and friends send similar reports. Lindsay prays for them all and hopes they will put things of value in their vehicles so they are ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.
"My sister and I grew up out there, and she's lived there all her life," he said, explaining his strong family ties in the region.
Because he has lived in Madison for decades, taught at Madison High School for more than 30 years, owned a local business for around 20 years and served as the community's mayor, Lindsay's knowledge of the community is vast and he seems like a native. But he didn't come to South Dakota until after he returned from Vietnam in April 1969.
"I just kind of got tired of `you were part of the problem'," he said, recalling how the Vietnam protests affected him personally.
Within months after returning to the States, he decided to take a road trip. A friend had assured him he wouldn't encounter protesters in South Dakota and he decided to check it out.
He enrolled at the University of South Dakota; met his wife Kathy; and fell so much in love, he majored in speech therapy because that was her major.
"It wasn't what I wanted to do," he admitted. They married in 1971 and graduated in 1974. Then, he took the coursework at Mankato State University which enabled him to teach industrial arts.
He and Kathy raised eight children who live in five states. Recent wildfires have touched the lives of two of them.
Their daughter Mary Beth lives in Bozeman, Mont., with her family. Her husband, as the supervisor of a crew of wildland firefighters, was on the front lines in fighting the fire that destroyed 28 homes, caused hundreds to lose power and burned more than 7,000 acres.
"You could see it from town," Lindsay reported and indicated his daughter had sent him pictures.
The storm that blew through the Rockies over the weekend, bringing snow, was a godsend. The following day, as the area was scouted by plane, those monitoring the fire saw smoldering areas through the snow, according to Lindsay.
Thus far, Michael has not been similarly affected, but with the hot, dry conditions seen across five states, including Arizona and Nevada, the threat exists. Lindsay counts Michael's safety as a blessing.
"So far," he said in a phone interview, "the fires are south of him, so he's not in any imminent danger."
Concern and hope were mingled in his voice. Lindsay, personally, has never seen a fire of that scale. He said growing up, the only large fire he saw occurred when a controlled burn got out of control and burned 70 acres of oats stubble.
However, Lindsay's grandfather spoke of the wildfires that occurred when he was young.
"They didn't have firefighters, so they let them burn out," he said.
Lindsay does understand the dynamics that are contributing to what is being described as unprecedented fire activity. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, in an Associated Press report, said her state could see the greatest loss of life and property from wildfires in the state's history.
The AP article stated, "Because of its cool, wet climate, the Pacific Northwest rarely experiences such intense fire activity." However, the area is experiencing hotter, drier summers which are being attributed to climate change.
Lindsay explained that winds off the ocean fan the flames of fire which is being fed not only by the trees but also by the underbrush.
"When you have a hot fire like that, it will create its own weather," he said.
While he can do little to help family members, most of whom live west of the Rockies, he does keep an eye on what is happening. Lindsay also prays for rain and invites others to do so as well.
"There's not a place in the country -- except near the Gulf -- that couldn't use an inch or two of rain," he said.