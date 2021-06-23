The Madison Regional Health Foundation announced that Stephen Klekas, a Dakota State University graduate, is the new director.
"We are glad to have Stephen and his family as part of our community. We know that he will be an asset to the community and to the Madison Regional Health Foundation," said Jim Edwards, Foundation board president.
As director, Klekas will raise awareness of the Madison Regional Health System's needs and steward donors of philanthropic gifts. Philanthropic gifts to the Foundation help recruit medical staff, enhance technology for patient care, provide scholarships for students pursuing health-care careers, and build an endowment to sustain the health-care provided.
Klekas, an Elko, Nev. native, attended Mount Marty University in Yankton for three years before transferring to DSU. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business information systems in 2013 and a master of science degree in educational technology in 2017.
Previously, Klekas was a teacher for the Elko County School District before becoming the director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko for the last five years.
"Madison has always felt like home to my family and me. We are extremely excited to be back in the Lake County community and to raise our family here," he said. "The Madison Regional Health Foundation is a wonderful organization that has grown rapidly over the past five years. I am eager to get to work to continue the Foundation's growth and to help in the health and safety of all of Lake County. As a Dakota State alumni, I know firsthand how generous and selfless the Madison community is."