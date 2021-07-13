Organizations which serve those in need in Lake County made modest requests of the Lake County Commission last week when commissioners met for seven hours to receive all budget requests in a single day.
Food Pantry in 39th year
Jeff Nelson requested an increase of $108 for the Lake County Food Pantry. With the amount requested, $2,784, the food pantry will pay Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP) to store food which it distributes on behalf of the food pantry.
Nelson reported the food pantry is in its 39th year and conducts three primary programs.
"First and foremost is feeding people," he said, indicating the organization assisted 597 families last year with more than 50,000 pounds of food. In addition, the food pantry distributes backpacks through the public schools with food for children to consume on weekends.
"We served around 6,000 backpacks to kids throughout the school year," Nelson indicated.
Finally, the food pantry coordinates the Angel Tree program, distributing more than 600 holiday gifts to 272 Lake County children in 2020. In making his request, he emphasized the impact of poverty on children.
"One out of every six or seven kids in the county went to bed last night not knowing if there would be food on the table today," Nelson told commissioners.
He also reported that in 2020, the organization had fewer volunteers and therefore was unable to accept food donations as it has in the past. Consequently, they relied more on cash donations which were used to purchase food.
ICAP serves 10% people in county
Kimberly Raske, chief financial officer for ICAP, reported 1,251 people were served by the organization in 2020. According to U.S. Census Bureau Quick Facts, the estimated population for Lake County in 2019 was 12,797, suggesting that nearly 10% of the people living in Lake County needed assistance last year.
"Our request is to help provide services in Lake County," Raske told commissioners in asking for $14,439, an increase of $233 over the amount allocated in 2020.
She indicated services are based on poverty guidelines and provided a quick overview of some services available. Raske reported ICAP works with the Madison Area Ministerial Association to help individuals with rent, utilities and personal care items. Staff also works with clients to help them manage finances and become more self-sufficient.
The 60's-Plus Dining program provided 16,961 meals in 2020, utilizing a frozen meal program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in an increase of 119 new clients. Raske indicated the suggested donation is $3.56 per meal, but the actual amount received is $2.20 per meal. The program is subsidized with federal and state funding.
"I used it for my mother, and it was amazing," Commissioner Deb Reinicke said.
In addition to these services, ICAP provides Head Start and Early Head Start services to 104 children and their families. Raske said information on other programs is available on the organization's website.
Dakota Transit impacted by pandemic
Jim Iverson, chair of the East Dakota Transit board of directors, did not ask for an increase when requesting funding for 2022. In asking for $12,250, he said government funding augments fees and donations to provide operational funds.
He reported the organization was impacted last year by the pandemic. For three months, no services were provided, and for an additional three months, use was limited.
"It's coming back slowly," Iverson said, explaining that the majority of those who did not ride during the pandemic were school children for whom transportation was normally provided.
In response to the pandemic, East Dakota Transit sanitized vehicles, provided masks for drivers and passengers, and installed a divider between the passengers and the driver. In addition, all EDT staff have been vaccinated.