Texting option for 911 implemented by state

Once. On only one occasion since April Denholm, 911 communications director, began working in the Lake County dispatch center has a day passed when dispatchers have not taken a 911 call.
On average, they receive anywhere between two and 10 calls per day. Denholm acknowledges some calls come in on the emergency line because children are playing with phones, people accidentally "butt dial" the number, or people simply don't know the number to call for nonemergency situations.
"It's very rare," she said. "Most people understand how important 911 is."
Still, dispatchers sometimes do get tied up in tracking calls because people will hang up when they realize they or a child accidentally dialed 911. Dispatchers cannot make the assumption that a call was made in error.
"We have to get ahold of you to make sure you're OK," Denholm indicated.
To ensure that individuals can receive assistance when needed, the state Department of Public Safety has added a text-to-9-1-1 option with the motto, "Call if you can; text is you can't." According to a press release, wireless cell phone customers can text to 911 and the text will be routed to a local 911 dispatch center.
"Text-to-9-1-1 should only be used in an emergency when you can't call 911," DPS Secretary Craig Price said in the press release. "The Text-to-9-1-1 option would be good to use if speaking out loud would put the caller in danger or if the caller is deaf, hard-of-hearing or speech impaired."
Denholm said the state has been moving in this direction for over a year. Late in 2019, a new phone system was implemented statewide.
"All the 911 call centers now have the same phone system," she said.
This system makes it easier to transfer calls, if necessary. Call centers are most likely to find it necessary to transfer calls from wireless users because the nearest cell tower may not be in the county in which the call originates, Denholm explained.
Installing software was the second step to implementing texting capabilities. Once that was done, local centers needed to work with carriers to enable that capability, which the Lake County dispatch center has done, Denholm said.
According to the DPS press release, only one county has not fully activated the system and that is Todd County. Individuals texting 911 in that county will be directed to call 911 instead.
Denholm does caution against testing the new texting capability unless a person has a hearing disability or is speech impaired. She understands curiosity but does note the 911 lines are for emergency calls.
However, those with a hearing disability or who are speech impaired are welcome to test the new capability. Denholm asks that they contact the dispatch center prior to conducting the test to ensure the dispatcher is not engaged in handling an emergency -- and also to notify the dispatcher that the call will be a test rather than an emergency.
With the new texting option, the number of emergency lines coming into the Lake County dispatch center has more than doubled from three to seven. Since, during most shifts, only one dispatcher is working, this requires them to practice multitasking, according to Denholm.
She said it's important for them to ask the kinds of questions that will enable them to prioritize the calls and to dispatch an appropriate response to all of the calls. For this reason, she said it will be better to call than to text if at all possible.
"It's easier to get detailed information," Denholm explained.
Texting involves delays, primarily due to the time it takes to type both questions and responses, but also due to the lag time in delivering messages.
"Texting is going to be slower than asking questions and getting answers by voice," she said, indicating this is especially true in the case of a medical emergency.
However, she noted the option will not only be beneficial for some individuals who need special devices to communicate but will also be beneficial in situations where an individual may not wish to be seen reaching out for help. These situations could include both domestic violence and hostage situations.
"If we determine it's safe to do so, we can call them," she said about other situations in which people may opt to text. She anticipates this could happen when people are more accustomed to texting rather than calling.
Denholm does not anticipate that texting rather than calling will significantly affect response time. Dispatchers will need to get the information necessary to determine what kind of response is needed but will get a fire, medical or law enforcement response en route as soon as possible.
In its press release, the DPS reminds users:
-- Don't text and drive.
-- In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency.
-- Text in simple words; keep the message short; do not use abbreviations or slang.
-- Be prepared to answer questions and to follow instructions from the 911 dispatcher.
-- Call if can, text if you can't.
The press release also indicates that more information is available at text911sd.com. Those who wish to contact the Lake County dispatch center about a non-emergency situation can call 605-256-7620.